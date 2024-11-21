Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist
Walter Nolen is adding another accolade to his long list.
The Ole Miss junior defensive tackle was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America and announced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee on Wednesday evening.
The Outland Trophy is given annually to the top interior lineman (offensive or defensive) in the country. Nolen is one of seven players to be given this semifinalist tag.
Nolen, who joined the Rebels this offseason after spending two seasons at Texas A&M, has been the backbone of a Rebel defensive squad that leads the nation in both sacks (46) and tackles for loss (103), while also ranking FBS top-10 in rushing defense (second, 79.9 ypg), scoring defense (sixth, 12.9 ppg) and red zone defense (eighth, 69.2 percent).
The Powell, Tenn., native has been at the forefront of all conversations surrounding the defensive metrics, racking up 32 tackles (16 solo) with 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three QB hurries, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups in 10 games. Nolen is also Pro Football Focus' top-rated interior defensive lineman in run defense (91.2) and the fourth-best overall (85.9), and he ranks third-best among all FBS defenders in stopping the run.
The marks the third accolade Nolen has earned this season as the Rebels prepare for their final two games of the regular season. He also was named a semifinalist for both the Bednarik Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
The three finalists will be named on Tues., Nov. 26. The recipient of the 2024 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Thurs., Dec. 12.
2024 Outland Trophy Semifinalists
Kelvin Banks, OT – Texas
Will Campbell, OT – LSU
Mason Graham, DT – Michigan
Seth McLaughlin, C – Ohio State
Wyatt Milum, OT – West Virginia
Walter Nolen, DT – Ole Miss
Addison West, G – Western Michigan