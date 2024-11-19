Ole Miss Football QB Jaxson Dart Nominated For Conerly Trophy
The Ole Miss Rebels had a pair of players named semifinalists for national awards on Tuesday, but quarterback Jaxson Dart is earning the spotlight within the state of Mississippi.
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced its nominees for the 2024 C-Spire Conerly Trophy on Tuesday, and Dart was the representative for Ole Miss. This honor is given annually to the top college football player in Mississippi, and the nominees come from 10 institutions within the Magnolia State.
You can view the list of nominees below.
Alcorn State – QB Xzavier Vaughn
Belhaven University – LB Wyatt Beck
Delta State – RB Kelvin Smith
Jackson State – RB Irv Mulligan
Millsaps College – LB Nehemiah Coalson
Mississippi College – DL Brennan Blake
Mississippi State – S Isaac Smith
Mississippi Valley State – WR Nathan Rembert
Ole Miss – QB Jaxson Dart
Southern Miss – P Bryce Lofton
Dart has made waves not just in Mississippi this season, but in the college football landscape as a whole. A native of Kaysville, Utah, Dart is in his third season with the Rebels after transferring to Oxford from USC prior to the 2022 season. With a 26-9 record as a starter with the Rebels, Dart owns the most wins by any Ole Miss starting quarterback in the modern era since Archie Manning’s first start in 1968.
This season, Dart has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 3,409 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 304 yards and three scores, giving him an FBS-leading total offense average of 371.3 yards per game.
Dart isn't leaving all the national hype to his teammates, however. He is also a finalist for both the NFF William V. Campbell Trophy and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Davey O’Brien Awards.
The winner of this year's Conerly Trophy will be announced Tues., Dec. 3 at the Sheraton Flowood The Refuge Hotel.
He will look to pilot the Rebels to another 10-win regular season and a berth in the College Football Playoff as the 2024 campaign nears its conclusion. The Rebels will next take the field at Florida on Saturday with an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ABC.