Ole Miss Football QB Jaxson Dart Nominated For Conerly Trophy

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is a nominee for the award given annually to Mississippi's best college football player.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels had a pair of players named semifinalists for national awards on Tuesday, but quarterback Jaxson Dart is earning the spotlight within the state of Mississippi.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced its nominees for the 2024 C-Spire Conerly Trophy on Tuesday, and Dart was the representative for Ole Miss. This honor is given annually to the top college football player in Mississippi, and the nominees come from 10 institutions within the Magnolia State.

You can view the list of nominees below.

Alcorn State – QB Xzavier Vaughn

Belhaven University – LB Wyatt Beck

Delta State – RB Kelvin Smith

Jackson State – RB Irv Mulligan

Millsaps College – LB Nehemiah Coalson

Mississippi College – DL Brennan Blake

Mississippi State – S Isaac Smith

Mississippi Valley State – WR Nathan Rembert

Ole Miss – QB Jaxson Dart

Southern Miss – P Bryce Lofton

Dart has made waves not just in Mississippi this season, but in the college football landscape as a whole. A native of Kaysville, Utah, Dart is in his third season with the Rebels after transferring to Oxford from USC prior to the 2022 season. With a 26-9 record as a starter with the Rebels, Dart owns the most wins by any Ole Miss starting quarterback in the modern era since Archie Manning’s first start in 1968.

This season, Dart has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 3,409 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 304 yards and three scores, giving him an FBS-leading total offense average of 371.3 yards per game.

Dart isn't leaving all the national hype to his teammates, however. He is also a finalist for both the NFF William V. Campbell Trophy and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Davey O’Brien Awards.

The winner of this year's Conerly Trophy will be announced Tues., Dec. 3 at the Sheraton Flowood The Refuge Hotel.

He will look to pilot the Rebels to another 10-win regular season and a berth in the College Football Playoff as the 2024 campaign nears its conclusion. The Rebels will next take the field at Florida on Saturday with an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

