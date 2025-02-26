Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen Shares Confident Quote at NFL Combine
The Ole Miss Rebels will miss the interior presence of defensive lineman Walter Nolen next season, but the star out of Powell, Tennessee, is paving a path to the NFL.
Nolen, a player who suited up for Ole Miss for just one season, has been a nearly-unanimous first-round projection in NFL mock drafts this offseason, and now that the NFL Combine is arriving this week, the defensive tackle is not taking a step back from confidence in his own abilities.
In fact, he's leaning into it.
According to Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network, Nolen gave a quote to the media this week on people who believe he is too small to adequately impact the interior of a defense. In typical Nolen fashion, he shot that assumption down.
"Ask the linemen that face me if they think I'm too small...especially once I get my hands on you," Nolen said, according to Fowler. "Once I do, you're going to feel me."
This echoes some comments made by Nolen to the Draft Network earlier this offseason where he compared himself to a former NFL great in Aaron Donald. Donald finished his NFL career in 2023 after winning Defensive Player of the Year three times, earning eight First Team All-Pro nods and being named to 10 Pro Bowls.
"I’m the next Aaron Donald, man," Nolen said in the interview.
"I feel like I can do it all. Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald. I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with."
If Nolen can earn a first-round spot in this year's draft, it appears he's more than ready to go to work for his new franchise. First, however, comes the combine, an event that takes place in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 to March 2.