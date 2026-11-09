OXFORD, Miss. — Star Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is set to miss his third straight game when the Rebels travel to Norman, Oklahoma this weekend, according to head coach Pete Golding.

It will mark Lacy's fourth missed game of the year, but he won’t be alone.

Golding also noted on Monday that standout right guard Patrick Kutas won’t be available to play in Saturday’s Week 11 matchup between the Rebels and Sooners. Ole Miss’ first-year head coach mentioned Deuce Alexander got nicked up against Georgia as well, but isn’t expected to miss time.

“Not (any) season-ending (injuries). Kutas got banged up pretty good, so we will not have Patrick this week,” Golding explained. “There will be some moving parts to that and looking at some guys bumping inside and we’ve been rotating some guys anyway. But he’s the only one (besides Kewan Lacy) that we know for sure won’t be available on Saturday.”

During the first half of Ole Miss’ 35-point loss to Georgia, Kutas got rolled up on in a pile of players on a run play. Kutas walked off the field with assistance and was later able to pedal on the exercise bike along the Rebels’ sideline, but did not return to the game at any point.

Kutas’ Impact

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive linema Patrick Kutas (75) blocks Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Cody Sigler (94) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For his efforts against Missouri and Auburn, the Southeastern Conference named Kutas the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice within three weeks.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Kutas’ absence will be a big blow for an Ole Miss offense that is set to visit one of the country’s best defensive fronts. The Sooners allow an average of 122.7 rushing yards per game, good for 36th-best in the country, and are up to 26 total sacks this season.

Among the weaknesses for Ole Miss against Georgia was its ability to maintain a stable front for Trinidad Chambliss and the run game.

According to ESPN Insights, Chambliss faced pressure on 33 percent of dropbacks (season-high) completing just two-of-eight passes for 13 yards and an interception (four sacks) in Week 10.

“We just couldn’t get things going. Couldn’t get drives going,” Chambliss said of the Rebels’ offensive struggles. “They brought a lot of pressure, they got home on four sacks. We just couldn’t get going. I mean, they just brought a lot at us, so it’s tough to kind of get into a flow of that when you’re getting pressured and extending plays — or trying to at least.”

Oklahoma will more than likely attempt to replicate that winning formula on the defensive side of the ball.

Ole Miss is trying to bounce-back into the win column to help salvage any good feelings about the 2026 season.

“Obviously there’s a feeling of disappointment, regardless of how many it is,” Golding said of the team mood following its third loss. “They put a lot into this and they want to put their focus on their preparation and playing well — and we didn’t play well. We didn’t coach well, we didn’t play well and that’s the outcome you’re going to get when you do that. But I think they did a really good job last night of focusing on the why and both from a coaching standpoint and a playing standpoint. We just gotta focus on what we can control and the bottom line — we’re not executing the way we need to and there’s times from a (play) calling standpoint that we need to put them in better positions.”

Saturday's kickoff in Norman is set for 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

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