Ole Miss Must Make a Difficult Offensive Line Decision Before Oklahoma Game

Ole Miss took a major hit to its offensive line last time out against Georgia, seeing Patrick Kutas get rolled up during the first half of the Rebels' 42-7 loss to the Bulldogs. The offensive guard, who had earned SEC lineman of the week in two of the three weeks leading up to Ole Miss' momentous top 10 showdown, was out, and the Rebels looked significantly weaker on offense once Kutas could no longer play.

Pete Golding's squad has its playoff hopes hanging by a thread, with a potential postseason push made even harder last night after being ranked No. 19 by the College Football Playoff selection committee, with multiple three-loss teams ranked ahead of the Rebels. Heading to Norman, Okla., to face the Sooners on Saturday, Ole Miss has its work cut out for it, lacking key offensive performers Kutas and running back Kewan Lacy.

Golding spoke this week on the shifts the Rebels will need to make regarding Kutas' absence this weekend, as Ole Miss will look to right the ship against an Oklahoma program that has gone through a confusing season to this point.

Rotating the Offensive Line

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Troy Everett (50) and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) block Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Marquis Gracial (3) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Kutas got banged up pretty good. So we will not have Patrick this week, so there will be some moving parts to that and look at some guys bumping inside," Golding said at a Nov. 9th press conference. "We’ve been rotating some guys anyway".

Ole Miss is not unfamiliar with the prospects of rotating its offensive line this season. Tommy Kinsler IV and Connor Howes have rotated in and out at the left tackle position, and when right tackle Terez Davis was unable to go against Texas, Howes shifted to replace Davis while Kinsler took the reins out right.

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Center Brycen Sanders has not had a spotless campaign, either. An injury to the Rebels' starter against Missouri saw Kutas handle snaps for Ole Miss, while Troy Everett shifted in at right guard for Kutas.

All signs point to Everett taking over in Kutas' absence Saturday, as the Rebels' usual blocking anchor is set to miss the must-win showdown with Oklahoma.

Revenge Game for Everett

Dec 27, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Troy Everett (52) calls out signals during the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Everett arrived in Oxford ahead of the 2026 season on the heels of a disappointingly short campaign with the Sooners in 2025. A three-season contributor in Norman and a captain of the 2025 team, Everett was set to be a crucial piece of head coach Brent Venables' trenchmen before a season-ending injury ahead of a week three showdown with Temple last season.

Now playing for the Rebels', Everett has looked good when utilized in John David Baker's offense. Ole Miss certainly had a night to forget against Georgia last week, though Everett added a highlight block, pulling to his left and lighting up Bulldog linebacker Khamari Brooks, setting up the Rebels for a rare productive run.

Losing Kutas for the time being, Everett has a shot to establish himself as a key piece of the Rebels' blocking front, while the former Sooner can show his past program what it is missing out on.

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