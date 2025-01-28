Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen Lands In First Round Of ESPN Mock Draft
Walter Nolen is headed to the two-time Super Bowl champions. Well, at least that's where ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Ole Miss defensive tackle landing in his latest mock draft.
The Godfather of the mock draft community revealed his first 32 picks of the 2025 cycle earlier this week. Over a dozen SEC players were listed among the first-round selections, but Nolen was the only Rebel mentioned after a breakout season in Oxford.
With the 31st pick, Kiper said Nolen would be a plug-and-play addition for the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid. With Chris Jones entering the backend of his career, Kiper views the 6-foot-3 defensive tackle as the long-term ploy to keep the dynasty alive under Patrick Mahomes.
"No, Chris Jones isn't going anywhere. But he could use more help alongside him on the interior in Kansas City," Kiper wrote. "Nolen has strong hands and can pressure the QB from inside with his quickness. He had 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2024. Nolen would give defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo yet another difference-maker to heat up the pocket."
Nolen not only led all SEC defensive tackles in tackles for loss, but his frame, physicality and pass-rush skills made offenses one-dimensional. The Rebels allowed 80.46 rushing yards per game and led the country in yards per attempt at 2.2.
Prior to the accolade, Nolen was named a consensus All-American following his stellar 2024 campaign. He finished the regular season with 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also broke up three passes and recovered two fumbles.
Before he heads to Lucas Oil Stadium, Nolen is currently down in Mobile, Ala., with a chance to put his talents on display for NFL Scouts in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
He's one of six Ole Miss players to confirm his participation in the contest.