Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen Named To ESPN All-America Team

Former Ole Miss Rebels star Walter Nolen is getting one more accolade before going pro.

Cole Thompson

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) waits for the snap during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) waits for the snap during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Ole Miss has a consensus All-American on its roster for the 2024 season, and he added another publication to that title this week.

Junior defensive tackle Walter Nolen was named to the ESPN All-America first-team roster on Wednesday morning. The standout transfer helped anchor one of the league's top run defenses and red zone units en route to a third 10-win season under Lane Kiffin.

"After transferring from Texas A&M, Nolen had his best season at Ole Miss," ESPN's Chris Low wrote. "He's big (6-3, 305 pounds) and has great burst. Nolen led all SEC defenders with 12 tackles for loss in league games and is the kind of interior pass rusher all defenses covet. And as a run stopper, he was ranked second among all interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus."

Noeln not only led all the SEC in tackles for loss, but his frame, physicality and pass rush skills made offenses one-dimensional. The Rebels allowed 80.46 rushing yards per game and led the country in yards per attempt at 2.2.

Prior to the accolade, Nolen was named a consensus All-American following his stellar 2024 campaign. He finished the regular season with 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also broke up three passes and recovered two fumbles.

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Walter Nolen (2) sacks Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Tennessee native is a projected late-first or early-second-round pick in April's draft, but could boost his stock with a strong performance at the NFL Scouting Combine next month in Indianapolis.

Before he heads to Lucas Oil Stadium, Nolen will head down to Mobile, Ala., with a chance to put his talents on display for NFL Scouts in the Reese's Senior Bowl. He's one of six Ole Miss players to confirm his participation in the contest.

Nolen and the other Rebels will play in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 1 with a 1:30 p.m. CT start time on NFL Network.

Cole Thompson
