Ole Miss Football's Full 2025 Schedule Predicted By ESPN's Computer Model
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are one week away from taking the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for a matchup against the Georgia State Panthers.
It's set to be a new-look roster in Oxford with multiple newcomers joining the team via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.
Along with double-digit newcomers in the rotation, redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons is set to take control as the program's QB1 where he replaces record-setting quarterback Jaxson Dart.
With a fresh faced roster and multiple new pieces being inserted into the lineup, how does ESPN's Matchup Predictor believe the season will shake out?
What is the ESPN Football Power Index?
According to CFB-HQ: "Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
"Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule."
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
Georgia State (August 30) – Ole Miss 94.4 percent
at Kentucky (September 6) – Ole Miss 71 percent
Arkansas (September 13) – Ole Miss 72.8 percent
Tulane (September 20) – Ole Miss 81.8 percent
LSU (September 27) – Ole Miss 57.7 percent
Washington St. (October 11) – Ole Miss 96.2 percent
at Georgia (October 18) – Georgia 74 percent
at Oklahoma (October 25) – Ole Miss 56.3 percent
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – Ole Miss 57.4 percent
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – Ole Miss 99 percent
vs. Florida (November 15) – Ole Miss 58.8 percent
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - Ole Miss 78.2 percent
Ole Miss is favored in every matchup besides the program's trip to Athens (Ga.) for a clash against the Bulldogs on Oct. 18.
All Eyes on Simmons: OC Charlie Weis Jr. Weighs In
"Yes, it’s a huge process, right? I think Jaxson (Dart), it’s interesting comparing Austin to Jaxson because we had Jaxson on three separate years and honestly all three were totally different players, you know what I mean?
"So, it’s interesting with Austin, he’s had two years here to develop but he’s never played full-time. He’s never been the guy, the starter, all the things that come with that. I would say overall he’s on a great track. He’s certainly much further ahead than Jaxson was when he first got here in 2022 because that was Jaxson’s first year in the system compared to Austin having those years built in."
