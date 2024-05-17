Ole Miss Features Three Highly-Graded Returning SEC Running Backs in 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels did not experience much loss in the transfer portal this offseason, but the departure of Quinshon Judkins to the Ohio State Buckeyes was undoubtedly the biggest blow the team suffered in that area.
That move, however, led to some creativity from head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff. To help supplement returning rusher Ulysses Bentley IV, the Rebels snagged multiple names out of the transfer portal to help "recreate Judkins in the aggregate," to borrow a term used in the film Moneyball.
It seems to have worked, at least on paper.
Pro Football Focus recently released its list of the highest-graded returning SEC running backs, and not only did a Rebel occupy the top spot on the list, but Ole Miss was represented in three places among the Top 10. You can view where these backs landed below along with their grade from PFF.
1. Ulysses Bentley IV -- 87.4
8. Logan Diggs -- 78.2
9. Henry Parrish Jr. -- 78.1
Diggs (LSU) and Parrish (Miami) came to Ole Miss by way of the transfer portal this offseason, although Parrish is already familiar with Oxford, having spent two seasons with the Rebels earlier in his career. It is unclear when Diggs will be cleared to see the field of play, however, given his injury status.
Diggs underwent knee surgery this offseason, and Kiffin admitted in March that he's not sure when the back will be available.
"Our hope is that he helps at some point during the season," Kiffin said. "How fast? I don't know, so that could be a blessing too. ... When somebody comes back from an injury, and it's later in the season, they've got fresh legs. Sometimes, it can be a really good thing."
Either way, it speaks volumes that Ole Miss was the only SEC school to have more than one back on this list. Even with the loss of Judkins, the hope for the Rebels remains that it can be a talented rushing team in 2024 to accompany the passing prowess of quarterback Jaxson Dart.