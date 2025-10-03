The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs National Title Odds Shift

Lane Kiffin and Co. continue taking America by storm, see significant movement in program's title odds.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
In this story:

No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) continue taking America by storm after earning a Week 5 win over Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Lane Kiffin and Co. have officially entered the College Football Playoff conversation after starting off the season with an unblemished record across five weeks with a statement victory under their belts.

But it's business as usual in Oxford for Kiffin's crew despite navigating an open date in Week 6.

"The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on," Kiffin said this week. "Don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that.

"We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: LSU Tigers Week.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"But I explained to them, the bye isn’t the bye week. That’s the weekend. You don’t play on the weekend. We’ve got to grind and really work. We’ve spent a lot of time not just on Washington State but Georgia. It’s been good."

Ole Miss has America's attention - plain and simple - with the program at the forefront of the SEC Championship Game conversation alongside title discussions.

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has the Ole Miss Rebels in his SEC Championship Game heading into the first week of October.

Klatt has the Texas Longhorns as his first pick despite a slow start with Arch Manning under center.

“I think that Texas is going to right the ship,” said Klatt. “I think this weekend is going to have a lot to do with that. They’re on the road at Florida, in what looks to be a very precarious game – and I know that sounds crazy because of Florida’s struggles so far this year, but more on that a little bit later in the program.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Which program will join the Longhorns? None other than Kiffin's Rebels.

“And then another team that, you look up and their schedule is just built in order to succeed this year? Their SEC schedule is not as difficult as other SEC schedules, and you look at the win that they had last weekend over LSU? It’s Ole Miss,” said Klatt.

But where do the Rebels stand in the National Championship conversations? DraftKings Sportsbook has updated the betting odds with the Rebels making a significant jump.

The Betting Odds: National Championship Edition

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (+500)
2. Oregon Ducks (+550)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (+750)
4. Texas Longhorns (+800)
5. Penn State Nittany Lions (+850)
6. Georgia Bulldogs (+900)
7. Miami Hurricanes (+1100)
8. Ole Miss Rebels (+2000)
9. Oklahoma Sooners (+2000)
10. LSU Tigers (+2200)

Kiffin and Co. sit with the eighth best odds to take home a National Championship with the Rebels surging up the list after a win over LSU.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Week 3.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 4 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 7 for a matchup against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium following this week's open date.

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

