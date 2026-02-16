Ole Miss Football Pushing to Flip Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commit Amid Strong Pursuit

Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek three-star wide receiver Aden Starling has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

Starling, a fast-rising wideout in the Lone Star State, backed off of a commitment to the Houston Cougars last fall prior to revealing a pledge to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in December.

The 6-foot, 162-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among others, across his prep career with schools turning up the heat.

As a junior, Starling played in 11 games for Shadow Creek where he logged 31 receptions for 405 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the Sharks to an 8-4 in 2025

“I’m a winner and I love to compete and play with and against the best, so I felt like I needed to be at a place where I could really do that,” Starling told Rivals.

Now, Starling has locked in an official visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels where he will make his way to Oxford during the weekend of June 5-7 alongside a myriad of top targets.

Ole Miss is intensifying its pursuit for multiple dynamic pass-catchers with the Rebels also pushing for another SEC flip.

Crandall (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas remains a priority target for Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels despite revealing a commitment to Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores in December.

Douglas checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Commodores holding the verbal pledge, but multiple Southeastern Conference schools are intensifying their pursuits - including Ole Miss.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, SMU Mustangs, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, across his prep career with programs eyeing a flip.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and Kansas State Wildcats are pushing to flip the Vanderbilt pledge as he navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment.

Douglas finished the 2025 campaign with 66 receptions while logging 1,032 total yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 appearances as a junior last fall.

