Ole Miss Football and FSU Seminoles 'Emerging' for Prized Transfer Defensive Weapon

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are emerging as serious threats for multiple coveted players in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the window officially opening on Friday.

In what will be a pivotal two-week stretch across college football, Golding and Co. will be navigating a chaotic period with the program also alive in postseason play.

As the "Big Board" takes shape for the Ole Miss Rebels, Southern Miss Golden Eages linebacker Chris Jones has become a priority target for the program.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida State Seminoles are emerging as the two teams to watch in his process as his recruitment explodes on Day 1 of the window.

The Southern Miss defensive weapon has earned offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Florida State, Kentucky, Kansas State, Mississippi State, and Houston, among others, across the first day of the two-week window.

NEW: Ole Miss and Florida State are emerging for Southern Miss LB Chris Jones, @SWiltfong_ reports.



Intel: https://t.co/X9wlZfKfBj pic.twitter.com/oh1QMgZ478 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 2, 2026

But Golding and Co. are picking up steam for the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder that is coming off of an all-conference season in Hattiesburg (Miss.).

Jones is fresh off a dominant sophomore campaign for the Golden Eagles where he logged 135 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

That was highest tackle total in the Sun Belt where it ultimately earned him first-team All-Conference honors.

Now, Ole Miss is emerging as a team to watch for the prized linebacker as his recruitment process begins on Day 1 of the Transfer Portal window.

The Rebels are also picking up momentum for Florida Gators defensive lineman Michai Boireau with the program eyeing a visit, according to CBS Sports.

Florida defensive line transfer Michai Boireau plans to visit Ole Miss, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Kentucky, his agency @APSportsAgency tells me, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247.



The 6-foot-5, 350-pounder ranks as the fourth-best defensive lineman in the transfer portal. https://t.co/bZW3P52hcS pic.twitter.com/HqaYP3lcGR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2026

Boireau, a 6-foot-5, 349-pounder out of the Peach State appeared in nine games across the 2025 season - finishing with 20 total tackles, including seven solo tackles, two sack and an interception.

Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Kentucky are also in the mix for the SEC transfer where the Ole Miss Rebels will look to get him in quickly for a trip to Oxford as the NCAA Transfer Portal heats up.

