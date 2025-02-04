The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Announces Mid-Year Additions From 2025 Recruiting Class

The Ole Miss Rebels have welcomed some early enrollees to their roster.

Venice High wide receiver Winston Watkins (#1) is pursued by IMG Academy defender Tranard Roberts (#22). The Venice High School Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.
Venice High wide receiver Winston Watkins (#1) is pursued by IMG Academy defender Tranard Roberts (#22). The Venice High School Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels officially announced the addition of 40 mid-year enrollees on Monday evening, including 13 prep signees from their 2025 recruiting class and three walk-ons.

These high school additions joined 24 transfers who joined the Rebels' roster, and you can read more about those names here.

The mid-year additions from Ole Miss' prep class do not include some key members who also signed in December (like wide receiver Caleb Cunningham), but they do feature a host of names who should be impactful for the Rebels in the years ahead. You can view the full list of mid-year prep additions below.

DE Corey Adams

WR Dillon Alfred

P Oscar Bird

TE Hayden Bradley

DB Maison Dunn

DE Talib Graham

OL Devin Harper

LB Jarcoby Hopson

OL Connor Howes

DT Andrew Maddox

DB MJ Preston

WR Samari Reed

WR Winston Watkins

QB George Hamsley (walk-on)

OL Mason Waddle (walk-on)

LB Bryson Walters (walk-on)

These players are now officially part of the Ole Miss roster and can begin preparing for the 2025 season and beyond. The makeup of the Rebels on the field next season will look very different than it did in 2024 as a multitude of veteran names are departing for the NFL Draft this spring, and players like these mid-year additions will be called upon to fill those gaps.

The entirety of Ole Miss' 2025 recruiting class featured 23 commitments, and some of the other major contributors are not included on this list. Running back Shekai Mills-Knight and wide receiver Caleb Cunningham are two of the biggest names on offense who are not part of the mid-year enrollee group.

These new Rebels (and the returners) will open their 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.

Published
