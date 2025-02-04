Ole Miss Football Announces Mid-Year Additions From 2025 Recruiting Class
The Ole Miss Rebels officially announced the addition of 40 mid-year enrollees on Monday evening, including 13 prep signees from their 2025 recruiting class and three walk-ons.
These high school additions joined 24 transfers who joined the Rebels' roster, and you can read more about those names here.
The mid-year additions from Ole Miss' prep class do not include some key members who also signed in December (like wide receiver Caleb Cunningham), but they do feature a host of names who should be impactful for the Rebels in the years ahead. You can view the full list of mid-year prep additions below.
DE Corey Adams
WR Dillon Alfred
P Oscar Bird
TE Hayden Bradley
DB Maison Dunn
DE Talib Graham
OL Devin Harper
LB Jarcoby Hopson
OL Connor Howes
DT Andrew Maddox
DB MJ Preston
WR Samari Reed
WR Winston Watkins
QB George Hamsley (walk-on)
OL Mason Waddle (walk-on)
LB Bryson Walters (walk-on)
These players are now officially part of the Ole Miss roster and can begin preparing for the 2025 season and beyond. The makeup of the Rebels on the field next season will look very different than it did in 2024 as a multitude of veteran names are departing for the NFL Draft this spring, and players like these mid-year additions will be called upon to fill those gaps.
The entirety of Ole Miss' 2025 recruiting class featured 23 commitments, and some of the other major contributors are not included on this list. Running back Shekai Mills-Knight and wide receiver Caleb Cunningham are two of the biggest names on offense who are not part of the mid-year enrollee group.
These new Rebels (and the returners) will open their 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.