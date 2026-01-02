Ole Miss Football, Arkansas Razorbacks To Host Prized Florida Gators Transfer EDGE

The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open for business with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels preparing to strike in the free agent market on both sides of the ball.

After taking down the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night, the Ole Miss coaching staff will now begin multitasking preparation for a College Football Playoff semifinals showdown against Georgia with Transfer Portal evaluations.

Now, Ole Miss has the program's first visitor lined up, according to CBS Sports, with an SEC transfer set to make his way over to Oxford.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Michai Boireau plans to visit the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Kentucky Wildcats with Golding and Co. looking to work their magic in the free agent market.

Boireau, a 6-foot-5, 349-pounder out of the Peach State appeared in nine games across the 2025 season - finishing with 20 total tackles, including seven solo tackles, two sack and an interception.

Florida defensive line transfer Michai Boireau plans to visit Ole Miss, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Kentucky, his agency @APSportsAgency tells me, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247.



The 6-foot-5, 350-pounder ranks as the fourth-best defensive lineman in the transfer portal. https://t.co/bZW3P52hcS pic.twitter.com/HqaYP3lcGR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2026

Once the stud defensive lineman entered the Transfer Portal, he cruised to the No. 4 rated player at his position, according to 247Sports.

Now, Ole Miss is in line for a visit with the talented defender amid a College Football Playoff run as chaos ensues within the Rebels program.

The Ole Miss Rebels have bought into what Golding is selling with the program looking to do the same in the Transfer Portal despite balancing a postseason run.

“I know some people were down at first and came here because of Kiffin,” senior defensive tackle Zxavian Harris said on Thursday. “But after realizing how he was and when Coach Golding came in, they saw a difference in how a real head coach is supposed to be, and you’ve seen how we’ve come together.”

