Ole Miss Football Believes This True Freshman Will Turn Heads Across Spring Camp

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star linebacker Anthony Davis signed with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in December after making things official with the program after committing to the program last summer.

Davis checks in as a Top-50 linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he joins Ole Miss as a headliner alongside a strong class.

“Coach Golding’s been my guy,” Davis said after his first visit to Oxford. “He’s been recruiting me for a minute so just building that bond with him has been great. Taking football knowledge from him has been great.

"He’s one of the greats to do it. It was really great to sit down in meetings and him go over football and talk football, it was a fun experience."

Now, Davis is in the Magnolia State for Spring Camp after enrolling in January with the Rebels as he prepares for a critical stretch across his first offseason with the program.

“They’re multiple, they blitz a lot, they have different type of schemes. That D-line helps out and it’s a good thing for me because the D-line will always be very, very good," Davis said. "Playing with a good D-line and the D-line doing stunts just keeps you free to make plays.”

Courtesy of Anthony Davis' Instagram.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder joins the likes of Emmanuel Faulkner and Landon Barnes as the early-enrollees looking to make their presence felt in spring ball over the next four weeks.

The Ole Miss Bio: Anthony Davis' File

• Ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals

• Rated the No. 22 linebacker prospect in the country by ESPN

• Ranked as a top-45 recruit in the state of Georgia by ESPN and Rivals, checking in as high as No.35 by Rivals

• Tabbed as the No. 298 ranked prospect in the ESPN 300 rankings

• Tallied 50 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 2 sacks his senior season

• Recorded 212 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and two interceptions over his high school career

• Helped guide Grayson to a 47-8 record over four seasons.

• Led Grayson to a 14-1 record and a 7A State Championship in 2024

• Coached by Santavious Bryant

• Chose Ole Miss over Alabama, Michigan and Auburn among others

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