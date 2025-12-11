Ole Miss Football Could Target a Prized Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Transfer

The NCAA Transfer Portal window is right around the corner with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels set to be active across the two-week stretch.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is gearing up for the College Football Playoff with the Rebels hosting Tulane in the first-round at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Dec. 20, but it isn't stopping the program from keeping tables on players revealing intentions to enter the Transfer Portal.

Golding believes and understands that the Ole Miss program is in the spotlight with this year's Transfer Portal window presenting a premier opportunity to retool the roster.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Ole Miss head football coach Pete Golding speaks at a press conference at the Manning Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, December 11, 2025. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, there's been an intriguing name that has revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal: Texas Longhorns safety Derek Williams Jr.

A member of the 2023 Recruiting Class, the Louisiana native was a priority target for the multiple SEC schools out of high school, but elected to sign with the Texas Longhorns.

After an impressive freshman campaign in 2023 where he notched 42 tackles with 2.0 for loss, Williams Jr. started his sophomore season strong.

But multiple injuries derailed the 6-foot-2, 201-pounder's 2024 season where he took a redshirt year.

NEW: Texas DB Derek Williams plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.



Williams totaled 23 tackles this season.https://t.co/8KT3JwVhAJ pic.twitter.com/HoA0OD4Grm — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 11, 2025

Williams Jr. then came back prepared for 2025 after using the 2024 season as a redshirt year where he notched 23 tackles.

Now, after three seasons in Austin (Tex.), all eyes will be on his future. Could Ole Miss enter the race for his services? Time will tell with the NCAA Transfer Portal window opening on Jan. 2.

