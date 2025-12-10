New Details Emerge on Ole Miss Football Coach Pete Golding's New Contract With Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding is set to lead the program into its first ever College Football Playoff appearance after replacing Lane Kiffin amid his departure for the LSU Tigers.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will host the Tulane Green Wave on Dec. 20 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the first-round with Golding set to be at the helm of the Rebels.

Once Kiffin revealed his decision to move to LSU, officials in Oxford denied his request to coach in the College Football Playoff - leading to the decision to move Golding from defensive coordinator to full-time head coach.

"After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU," Kiffin said after his decision.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.

"While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford."

Now, with Golding in as the new head coach of the Rebels, he's received a new deal with the Ole Miss program, according to the USA Today Network.

- Year 1: $6.8 million

- Year 2: $6.9 million

- Year 3: $7 million

- Year 4: $7.1 million

- Year 5: $7.2 million

I received Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding’s term sheet today. I also received term sheets for John David Baker, Jake Schoonover, Bryan Brown, Kevin Smith, Matt Kitchens, Jay Shoop, John Garrison, Randall Joyner, Joe Judge and Wes Neighbors. pic.twitter.com/NpnKDirSpX — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) December 10, 2025

It's a significant pay increase for the newest head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels as he prepares for a significant challenge ahead in the postseason in the College Football Playoff.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

