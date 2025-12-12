Comparing Pete Golding's Ole Miss Contract to Lane Kiffin's Deal With The LSU Tigers

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue preparation for the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this month.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) earned a first-round home game to open the College Football Playoff after a historic 2025 campaign led by Trinidad Chambliss under center.

He has led a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

He has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

But heading into the College Football Playoff, all eyes will be on the coaching staff in Oxford following Lane Kiffin's departure for the LSU Tigers.

Kiffin's request to coach in the postseason was denied by Ole Miss officials despite the administration allowing coaches that are now on LSU's staff to assist the Rebels.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels."

With Golding receiving a promotion from defensive coordinator to head coach, he's received quite the payday in Oxford.

- Year 1: $6.8 million

- Year 2: $6.9 million

- Year 3: $7 million

- Year 4: $7.1 million

- Year 5: $7.2 million

I received Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding’s term sheet today. I also received term sheets for John David Baker, Jake Schoonover, Bryan Brown, Kevin Smith, Matt Kitchens, Jay Shoop, John Garrison, Randall Joyner, Joe Judge and Wes Neighbors. pic.twitter.com/NpnKDirSpX — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) December 10, 2025

How does it compare to Kiffin's historic deal with the LSU Tigers?

Kiffin landed a seven-year deal worth $91 million with the LSU Tigers that comes with the opportunity to earn more via incentives, according to records obtained by The Advocate.

Kiffin's new deal pays him $13 million per year before incentives - which is slightly less than what Kirby Smart makes at Georgia.

Kiffin joins Smart and Ohio State coach Ryan Day as the only three coaches making beyond $12 million, annually before incentives.

