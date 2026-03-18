Ole Miss Football Defensive Back Generating Historic Buzz After Impressive Pro Day

Ole Miss defensive back Kapena Gushiken entered Wednesday's Pro Day in Oxford with an opportunity to boost his 2026 NFL Draft stock with the former Rebel quickly turning the heads of NFL decision-makers in attendance.

Gushiken didn't start the day as the headliner at the Manning Center, but the fast-rising defensive back certainly left a strong impression on those in attendance.

He went from bench pressing 225 pounds 17 times to running a 4.35 40-yard dash - then posting a vertical jump of 41 inches and a broad jump of 11 feet amid a significant testing portion.

"I think it was a good day," Gushiken said. "There were some numbers I definitely wanted to hit, but outside of that looking at it from a big picture, I thought I did pretty well. It was really important, honestly. I care a lot about football and this journey I've been on.

"I definitely took the process very serious."

"I told myself going into it that it was just another day," Gushiken added. "I just trusted in my preparation and made sure I did everything I could leading up to this point. The work has already been done, so I was just coming out here and executing."

WELCOME TO THE KAPENA GUSHIKEN SHOW 🍿🤯



Vertical: 41”

Broad: 11’

40: 4.35

Bench: 17@kapslockbrah x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/SY1WmiBgha — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) March 18, 2026

The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Pukalani, Hawaii made his way to Ole Miss prior to the 2025 season after a strong career with the Washington State Cougars.

During his time in Oxford, Gushiken recorded 55 tackles while adding a forced fumble, one interception and five pass break-ups during his lone campaign in the Magnolia State.

Now, the fast-rising defender is coming off of a strong Pro Day performance with social media buzzing following the impressive run.

"I took a lot of pride in really just getting one percent better every day and I feel like my journey can speak to that, starting from junior college and then moving up to the Pac-12 and then making it to the SEC," Gushiken said.

"I'm really just focused on wherever this journey takes me and continuing to grow as a player and as a person."

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