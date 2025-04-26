Ole Miss Football Defensive End Princley Umanmielen Selected in 2025 NFL Draft
Ole Miss football has faced no shortage of buzz on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
That buzz grew larger as the Carolina Panthers selected Rebels star defensive end Princely Umanmielen with the No. 77 in the third round.
The senior from Austin (Tex.) began his career at Florida in 2020, where he redshirted his true-freshman year, before playing three seasons in Gainesville, and came to Ole Miss in the 2024 offseason.
Umanmielien is coming off one of his best statistical years, racking up 37 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
His 10.5 sacks were tied with Suntarine Perkins for the most on the team this past season.
He wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks this past season, helping the Rebels defense rack up the most sacks out of any other defense in the country.
He was an anchor for the Rebels defense, a unit ranked inside the top-10 nationally, and will look to bring his wealth of experience to Charlotte.
Umanmielien possesses a lethal combination of speed and power, being able to either out-maneuver opposing offensive lineman or bully his was past them.
He will look to continue his dominance in the NFL, and has the perfect oppurtunity to do that in Carolina.
While it may seem like Umanmielien may have been selected late in the draft, he in reality has put himself in a position to not only breakout, but excel in the league.
Umanmielien had no control over where he was selected, but how he performs is up to him. Given his stellar collegiate career, it's more than likely he will continue to produce at the game's highest level. The sky is the limit for Princely Umanmielien
