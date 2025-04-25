Ole Miss Football Defensive Lineman Walter Nolen Selected in 2025 NFL Draft
Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen is Arizona bound after being selected by the Cardinals with the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
For the Rebels' star defensive lineman, the wait is over, with the Cardinals taking him early while making him the first Rebel selected in the first round since tight end Evan Engram was selected by the New York Giants in 2017.
The junior from Powell (Tenn.) was the No. 1 player in the country, and began his career at Texas A&M, spending two seasons in College Station before transferring to Ole Miss in the offseason of 2024.
Nolen saw a dramatic increase in production each season of his college career, and is coming off his best statistical season yet. He will undoubtedly look to continue that momentum at the next level.
This past season, Nolen recorded 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two passes defended. Nolen's 6.5 sacks put him at second on the team, a statistic Ole Miss led the country in this past season.
Nolen brings sheer physical dominance and outstanding run support to his franchise's pass rush and run defense, and will look to have an immediate impact from Day One.
His 6.5 sacks as a defensive tackle in impressive, with Nolen leading among the highest in country at that position.
While Nolen is a terrific pass rusher, he truly shines as a run defender.
Weighing in at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, Nolen eats up space on the line of scrimmage, and can use his dominant physical strength to bully his way past defenders, and bring down even the strongest of running backs.
Nolen fits multiple defensive schemes perfectly as a Swiss-Army knife on the defensive line, a position multiple organizations needed improvement on.
While only time will tell if Nolen can continue his dominance in the professional ranks, the odds of him doing so are undoubtedly high.
