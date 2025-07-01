Ole Miss Football Defensive Weapon Named Walter Camp Preseason All-American
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Ole Miss football junior linebacker Suntarine Perkins has been named a second-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, as announced on Tuesday.
This is the second preseason All-America nod already for Perkins heading into the 2025 campaign, as he was previously named to the Phil Steele fourth-team.
Perkins lit up the stat sheet for the powerful Rebel defense as a sophomore in 2024, earning honorable mention All-America from Phil Steele and third-team All-SEC honors from Phil Steele, the College Football Network and the league coaches.
Perkins played in all 13 games and started eight for Ole Miss last fall, helping anchor one of the best rush defenses in the nation as a terror off the edge. Perkins helped contribute to team program records in sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120), which both led the nation.
Individually, his 60 total tackles ranked fourth on the team, and he tied for the team lead in both TFL (14.0) and sacks (10.5). Those 10.5 sacks ranked tied for second in Ole Miss single-season history, and his 14.0 TFL ranked tied for 10th all-time.
He also added nine QB hurries, two fumble recoveries and one interception on the season, which saw him record three double-digit tackle games, three games with multiple TFL and two with multiple sacks.
His most notable game last fall came against Oklahoma, where he notched 4.0 sacks – the most by a Rebel defender in a single game since 1993. In two years as a Rebel, Perkins owns 98 total tackles, 19.5 TFL and 14.0 sacks across 26 games played and 10 starts.
ABOUT WALTER CAMP
Walter Camp is the nation's oldest college football All-America team. Considered the "Father of American Football," Walter Camp introduced the play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side in 1880.
Nine years later in 1889, Mr. Camp, then the Yale University head coach, selected the first-ever college football All-America team.
The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.
Typically announced in early December, the Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors.
