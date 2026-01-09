Lane Kiffin Reacts To Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Waiver Being Denied

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been denied his waiver for the 2026 season after the NCAA revealed its decision on Friday afternoon.

The Rebels' All-SEC signal-caller applied for the waiver in November with the ruling becoming official on Friday following a statement from the NCAA.

“In November, Ole Miss filed a waiver request for football student-athlete Trinidad Chambliss, seeking to extend his five-year Division I eligibility clock, citing an incapacitating illness or injury. Approval requires schools to submit medical documentation provided by a treating physician at the time of a student’s incapacitating injury or illness, which was not provided...

"The documents provided by Ole Miss and the student’s prior school include a physician’s note from a December 2022 visit, which stated the student-athlete was “doing very well” since he was seen in August 2022...

"The waiver request was denied. This decision aligns with consistent application of NCAA rules. So far this academic year, the NCAA has received 784 clock extension requests (438 in football). Of those, 25 cases cited an incapacitating injury (nine in football)."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The All-SEC signal-caller has been denied his request for the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

He orchestrated a dynamic Ole Miss offense after logging 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions and another 527 yards and eight scores on the ground with his heroics catapulting the program to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Now, former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has reacted to the news via X using a video snipper of Chambliss' game last night:

In a decision that will send shockwaves across the sport, Chambliss has been denied of the opportunity to play next fall with Ole Miss seemingly preparing to appeal the decision.

After the College Football Playoff loss to Miami, Chambliss weighed in on what his future may hold:

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss, who passed for 277 yards and a touchdown. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride.

“And, hopefully, I get to do it again next year.”

