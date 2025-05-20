Ole Miss Football EDGE, Former Prized Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the program utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With multiple additions making their way to the Magnolia State, Kiffin and Co. have also seen players depart the program.
Ole Miss saw EDGE Chamberlain Campbell make the decision to depart Oxford this offseason after two seasons with the program.
Campbell signed with Kiffin and the Rebels in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as as a three-star prospect and a Top-100 EDGE in America.
After redshirting in his first season with Ole Miss in 2023, Campbell did not appear in any games during the 2024 season.
From there, he made the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in April after Spring Camp.
Ole Miss has added multiple pieces to the edge rushers room; namely LSU EDGE DaShawn Womack after a stint in Baton Rouge.
Now, Campbell has revealed where he will suit up for the 2025 season after announcing his commitment to the Toledo Rockets program.
Where have the departing Rebels landed?
The Departing Rebels: Transfers Find New Homes
Pierce Clarkson: Quarterback
Clarkson, who transferred to Kiffin's program during the winter window of the portal, elected to depart following less than five months in the Magnolia State.
After two seasons with Louisville, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder made the move to Oxford after seeing limited playing time time with the Cardinals.
Then, he made the decision to hop back in the portal with the attention of multiple Power Four schools.
Ole Miss handed the keys to youngster Austin Simmons during Spring Camp where he will look to take over following the departure of Jaxson Dart.
It was Simmons and Clarkson who competed for meaningful reps with Kiffin and Co. ultimately rolling with Simmons, leading to the departure of the former Louisville signal-caller.
After a stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Clarkson has now found his new home after committing to the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday.
Akelo Stone: Defensive Lineman
Stone, who initially joined Lane Kiffin's program after three seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, appeared in 11 games for the Rebels in 2024.
After double-digit appearances, Stone finished the season with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup last season.
Stone played 286 snaps for the Rebels while taking reps with both the defensive unit and the special teams unit throughout his time with Ole Miss.
He wrapped up his stint in Oxford with 27 total tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup across two seasons.
Now, he's made his decision. Stone will make a return to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for his final season of eligibility.
Other Departures to Know:
- OL Cam East: Tulsa
- Jordon Simmons: Georgia State
- Jordan Smart: Arkansas State
