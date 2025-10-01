Ole Miss Football EDGE, Nebraska Cornhuskers Transfer Set to Make Key Return
No. 13 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will utilize the open date this week to hit the recovery table following a rigorous stretch of three SEC games across the first five matchups of the season.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are "healthy" for this time of year, the program's decision-maker said, and will continue to keep a foot on the gas heading into the backend of the 20245 schedule.
"We’ve had two really hard practices, another one tomorrow. Full pads today," Kiffin said. "The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on. Don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that.
"We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.
"But I explained to them, the bye isn’t the bye week. That’s the weekend. You don’t play on the weekend. We’ve got to grind and really work. We’ve spent a lot of time not just on Washington State but Georgia. It’s been good."
Kiffin and Co. added Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer Princewill Umanmielen during the offseason after making the move to Oxford.
Over his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Ole Miss is expecting Umanmielen back for the program's Week 7 matchup against the Washington State on Oct. 11.
"Princewill was unfortunately hurt in that game, which would have been good to have him. They were pretty pass-happy and not many runs," Kiffin said.
"He’s a great pass-rusher. Kind of ironic, he missed the rest of that game and his brother [Princely, now with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers] missed the whole LSU game the year before. But we look to have him back for Washington State."
The Rebels will look to carry their momentum into Week 7 against the Washington State Cougars after utilizing an open date this week.
