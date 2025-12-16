Ole Miss Football Extends Coveted Assistant Coach, Inks New Deal Under Pete Golding

Ole Miss Rebels quarterbacks coach Joe Judge has inked an extension with the program and will be back for the 2026 season, head coach Pete Golding revealed on Monday.

Judge, an integral piece to the Rebels' success on offense, has emerged as a key part to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' growth this fall after finishing in the Top-10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.

“Having been the head coach of the Giants [and] come in here as an analyst role, to be a backup quarterback coach, I think speaks volumes of who he is,” Golding said of Judge. “And then on top of it, for his son to be on our team, obviously for the family being in Oxford [and] for what this place has already meant to him up to this point, he’s fully invested.

“It’s really nice to be able to have a guy from a leadership standpoint that’s been in the role that I’m in right now — to be able to close the door and bring him in and ask his opinion and say, ‘Hey, how did you do this?’ Not that you’re always going to do it that way, but that you got a realistic opinion of somebody that’s done it.

“He’s been all-in from day one. He’s got a good view of it holistically. Very mature about it. He’s got good rapport with our players. So, I’m glad we got him signed and he’s coming back."

But Judge isn't only respected by his peers behind closed doors. There has been a collective buy-in from the players under the elite assistant with Chambliss praising his position coach.

“Really a genuine guy,” Chambliss said after Ole Miss’ win over Florida. “Just a great coach as well. He’s always just so attentive to everything, every detail, and he helps us out as quarterbacks.

“He’s always one step ahead of us, too. If one play goes a different way than we think, then he’s already on it. He just does a great job having our mindsets ready for whatever could happen because in football anything can happen.

"I’m glad that I met a guy like him, because he’s really done a great job influencing me and just bettering me as a human being.”

Now, moving into the new era of Ole Miss Football, Judge will be on staff after inking a new deal with the program to remain in Oxford.

