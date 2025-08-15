Ole Miss Football Freshman Offensive Lineman, Louisiana Native Turning Heads in Camp
Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist offensive lineman Devin Harper flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels last November after joining Lane Kiffin's 2025 Recruiting Class.
Harper, one of the top offensive linemen in Louisiana, made the move to the Magnolia State where he became one of the program's top signees in the class.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has enrolled at Ole Miss where Harper has immediately turned heads across his first offseason in Oxford.
Harper is earning significant reps in Fall Camp with the Rebels staff salivating at the potential he attains for the program.
Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. broke down what he's seen from Harper during Fall Camp and the expectations heading into his first season as a Rebel.
Weis Weighs In: Devin Harper Edition
"Devin has relentless effort. I mean, for a true freshman, he plays extremely hard, he’s extremely talented, very athletic. So those are the things that number one, stand out," Weis Jr. said. "He’s got to continue, obviously, to work on the playbook and strength, all the other traits that come with time, you know what I mean?
"This is probably the most talented true freshman lineman I think that we’ve seen here since I’ve been here with a guy that’s got a very unique skill set. He’s got the right mindset, tenacity that you want for that position to play early.”
Offensive Lineman PJ Wilkins' Take:
“I feel like both of those guys are very talented kids, and I think they both have a really bright future. Devin Harper, I mean, he comes to work every single day. Connor he’s a hard worker. I think they’re both going to be really good.“
After flipping his commitment from LSU to Ole Miss, Harper immediately got to work with the Rebels where he enrolled early in January.
Now, as he gears up for his true freshman campaign for the program, the current expectation is that the Louisiana native will be a contributor across his first season in Oxford.
