Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Elite SEC Transfer Quarterback

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal this month with the program remaining in pursuit of multiple elite players available.

Once the market opened for business on Jan. 2, Golding and the coaching staff hit the ground running with a myriad of official visitors making their way to Oxford as priority targets emerged.

Less than 72 hours after the Transfer Portal window opened, Ole Miss gained momentum with multiple players announcing their decision to make the move to join Golding's program.

But there are more players on Ole Miss' radar - primarily at the quarterback position - amid Austin Simmons' departure and the Trinidad Chambliss waiver situation remaining up in the air.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal and will test the market with a myriad of potential suitors in the race.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, he's hit the free agent market.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) runs into the end zone for his second touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But Hugh Freeze and Co. eventually locked down his services where he signed last December with the program in a stint that became short-lived.

The Magnolia State native is back on the market after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”

Now, according to multiple reports, the Ole Miss Rebels have emerged as the leader for Knight as his process begins.

Sources: Ole Miss a leader for former 5-star QB Deuce Knight after Auburn exit https://t.co/wro7alAl2H pic.twitter.com/C4HgoXqJQe — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) December 30, 2025

There are a myriad of schools to keep tabs on, but Ole Miss continues popping up as the team to know in Knight's process.

