Ole Miss Football Great Believes Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators Would Be Shocking
Lane Kiffin and No. 8 ranked Ole Miss continues preparation for the Rebels' Week 9 matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, but the program remains in headlines for other reasons.
With the recent news of Billy Napier being relieved of his duties as the Florida Gators' head coach, the rumor mill has been swirling surrounding Kiffin as a potential candidate.
The coaching carousel is officially in motion with Kiffin in headlines surrounding the Gators gig.
Now, former Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman - and eight-year NFL veteran Bradley Sowell - has weighed in while speaking on the Ole Miss Spirit’sTalk of Champions podcast
“I don’t think it’s distracting this year like it was [in 2022],” Sowell said. “Those years, I think Ole Miss fans thought he was looking to go. He wasn’t quite the person that he is today.
"Now? I don’t think it’s a distraction at all. I don’t think anybody thinks he’s going or realistically thinks he’s leaving — players, anybody. It would be a huge shock to see him go.”
Sowell doubled down on his recent thoughts on the "Kiffin to Florida" buzz where he stated last week he believes it isn't happening.
“It’s not happening. Lane Kiffin would be absolutely crazy to leave the job he’s got here, OK? If Lane Kiffin wins nine games, nine times out of 10 they’re not going to say anything to him in Oxford. It’s just not happening,” Sowell said.
“If you just keep winning nine at Florida? It’s going to be like Dan Mullen when he went there and got fired. The expectations are just outrageous there. You’re in Oxford, Mississippi, probably making $9 or 10 million dollars a year. What, you’re going to leave for $12? Is that $2 million worth what it’s going to take from Florida and all the people’s hands in the pot?
“He’s got a pretty good gig here at Ole Miss, and he’s turned this thing into kind of his baby. I’m sure he gets a lot more free reign here than he’s going to get at place like [Florida]. I don’t see why you leave Oxford. You’re getting the talent here.”
Heading into Week 9, the Ole Miss Rebels alum revealed his prediction for the Top-15 matchup against Oklahoma with Sowell riding with his program.
“My biggest thing is it just being a big SEC game at 11 a.m. on the road — handling the environment,” Sowell said. “Ole Miss has the talent to beat them. They’ve shown. I’m more worried about the environment, away SEC game.
"If Ole Miss wins that game last week, this game’s even tougher. The fact that they lost, the level of focus should be pretty high right now. I could see them responding pretty well. I think this would have been an epic letdown game had we beaten Georgia last week.
"Us losing that game, I’m hoping the mindset in the building was, ‘Hey, this one’s really important. Even more important.’ I just see us playing well. I do.”
No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 13 Oklahoma will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ABC with the Rebels looking to get back in the win column.
