Ole Miss Football Great Believes Lane Kiffin to the Florida Gators is 'Not Happening'
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier's seat is hotter than ever in Gainesville with the program's decision-maker navigating another challenging year in the Sunshine State.
Across Napier's first four seasons with the Florida program, he's pieced together a 21-23 record with the Gators where the fanbase continues calling for change in the near future.
The one name that the Florida fanbase continues rallying around as a potential candidate to take over the program - Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum hopped on The Matt Barrie Show recently where he provided insight on what could ultimately lead to a decision for Kiffin.
“Comes down to a couple things,” Finebaum said. “Talked about this with Steve Spurrier Friday. He wears a visor. And he was a Steve Spurrier fan growing up. And his ex-wife’s father was the starting quarterback at Florida. Those are the only reasons I can tell you.”
“And I think a year and a half ago, Lane Kiffin let it be known that maybe he was interested, but by the time the job didn’t come around I think he was happier where he was,” Finebaum said. “It’s a conundrum, Matt, like everything that we talk about based on variable fact.”
Now, former Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman - and eight-year NFL veteran Bradley Sowell - has weighed in while speaking on the Ole Miss Spirit’sTalk of Champions podcast
“It’s not happening. Lane Kiffin would be absolutely crazy to leave the job he’s got here, OK? If Lane Kiffin wins nine games, nine times out of 10 they’re not going to say anything to him in Oxford. It’s just not happening,” Sowell said.
“If you just keep winning nine at Florida? It’s going to be like Dan Mullen when he went there and got fired. The expectations are just outrageous there. You’re in Oxford, Mississippi, probably making $9 or 10 million dollars a year. What, you’re going to leave for $12? Is that $2 million worth what it’s going to take from Florida and all the people’s hands in the pot?
“He’s got a pretty good gig here at Ole Miss, and he’s turned this thing into kind of his baby. I’m sure he gets a lot more free reign here than he’s going to get at place like [Florida]. I don’t see why you leave Oxford. You’re getting the talent here.”
With Napier's seat hotter than ever, the coaching carousel is set to ramp up once again with Kiffin remaining in headlines.
