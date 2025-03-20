Ole Miss Football Heavily Pursuing Texas EDGE, Priority Target for the Rebels
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher KJ Ford is down to 12 schools after trimming his list of potential college destinations on Thursday.
Ford, the No. 9 rated EDGE in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has quickly become one of the top defensive players in America following a standout junior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has reeled in a myriad of offers over the last two years with the Lone Star State prospect now beginning to lock in on his process.
He's down to 12 schools, Ford told On3 Sports: The Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers and USC Trojans.
Kiffin and Co. will have their work cut out for them in the pursuit of Ford with a slew of schools in his ear.
The in-state Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies will swing for the fences in order to keep the athletic piece home in next year's recruiting cycle.
Ford is a quick, twitchy edge rusher that has the ability to use his physical size well to wreak havoc in the trenches.
The "Who's Who" of college football have remained in touch with the prized prospect for years with his process now beginning to dwindle down ahead of his senior campaign.
Who else should Rebel fans be familiar with? A four-star safety that is set to be in Oxford for an unofficial visit this spring.
A Priority Target to Know: Nassir McCoy
Buford (Ga.) four-star safety Nassir McCoy continues his emergence as one of the top defensive backs in America following a standout junior campaign.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Peach State native has the likes of Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State in the mix for his services, but Lane Kiffin's Rebels continue giving the impressive prospect something to think about.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are viewed as the favorite for the four-star, but he's set to get a better feel for his "contenders" this spring after setting an unofficial visit schedule, according to Rivals.
McCoy will visit Texas A&M [March 22], Miami [March 29], Georgia [April 3], Auburn [April 5], Ohio State [April 12] and Ole Miss [April 19].
Kiffin and Co. will get the final swing at McCoy this spring before he begins locking in an official visit schedule for the summer.
It's no secret the Rebels are in need of help in the defensive backfield with multiple starters departing the program during the offseason.
Now, Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff will look to rebuild via the high school ranks with McCoy a quickly becoming a priority target for the Rebels.
He'll be in town on April 19th to get a better look at Oxford and what the program can provide him moving forward.
