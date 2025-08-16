Ole Miss Football Hires Former Notable Rebel Donte Moncrief to Recruiting Staff
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss program have officially hired former Rebel, Donte Moncrief, to a role in the player personnel and recruiting department, according to Rivals.
Moncrief, who finished his career in Oxford in 2013, spent seven seasons in the National Football League where he now makes his return to the program.
The Magnolia State native provides a boost for the Rebels on the recruiting scene with ties to Mississippi.
"They said home is home," Moncrief posted on X. "Feed Moncrief… Sip stay in the Sip." He added exclamation marks, red and blue circles and a lock emoji.
Across his time with the Ole Miss Rebels, Moncrief caught 156 passes for 2,371 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The Mississippi native declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season where he was then a third round pick by the Colts.
Across the 2015 season, Moncrief hauled in 64 passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns in his best season at the professional level.
Kiffin and Co. saw multiple staffers depart Oxford this offseason with Kelvin Bolden, Alex Brown and Marvin Nash taking roles elsewhere.
Now, the program makes a splash with the addition of Moncrief officially joining the staff in the Magnolia State.
The Departing Staffers to Know: Bolden and Brown
No. 1: Kelvin Bolden - Director of Recruiting Strategy
Ole Miss Rebels Director of Recruiting Strategy, Kelvin Bolden, departed Oxford for a position on Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers staff this offseason.
Bolden made his way to Baton Rouge to serve as the LSU Tigers' Assistant General Manager where he will reunite with Austin Thomas.
LSU's Senior Associate Athletic Director for Football Administration, Austin Thomas, has developed a relationship with Bolden across the last few years.
Thomas initially helped bring Bolden to Ole Miss in 2022 during his two seasons as the Rebels' Football Chief of Staff and Sport Administrator.
It's a critical loss for Ole Miss with Bolden serving as a key recruiting resource for the program during his stint in Oxford.
The Perkinston High (Miss.) graduate has paved his way as a critical component of Kiffin's staff after handling business in Mississippi with his ability to development relationships.
Prior to making his way to join the Ole Miss program as a staffer, Bolden suited up Southern Miss after a stint at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
With the Golden Eagles, he logged 104 career catches for 1,393 yards and 13 touchdowns in Hattiesburg.
No. 2: Alex Brown - Director of Player Personnel
Ole Miss Director of Player Personnel Alex Brown has departed Oxford to join the Atlanta Falcons' scouting department.
Brown arrived in the Magnolia State in 2024 where he made an instant impact on the Ole Miss coaching staff.
After one season with the Rebels, Brown immediately received interest from NFL organizations with the Atlanta Falcons ultimately pulling the trigger.
Prior to his time with Ole Miss, Brown served as the SMU Mustangs as the Director of Scouting before being promoted to General Manager.
“So it’s about getting our staff trained up and getting their eyes right. So I take a lot of pride in how we onboard, like the new interns that we bring on, the student interns that we bring on, and then our scouting staff in general,” Brown said of his approach before he left SMU for Ole Miss.
“And even on the recruiting side, like Tyler Foster does a lot on the evaluating side because he’s done so much of that at his previous schools. So it’s more about training up the eyes of the people that work with you and creating those filters at each position.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.