Ole Miss Football Hires NFL Staffer With Ties To Alabama Crimson Tide in Latest Move

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have inked a deal with Paul Constantine to take over as the program's next strength and conditioning coach, the program revealed on Wednesday.

Constantine is coming off of a two-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons where he served as the organizations's associate director of strength and conditioning.

Prior to his stint in the NFL, the well-respected assistant previously worked on the strength and conditioning staffs at Alabama, Indiana, Houston Baptist and Baylor.

Golding and Co. made the move following the news of former head strength and conditioning coach, Nick Savage joining Lane Kiffin at LSU where he will serve in the same position for the Tigers.

Ole Miss continues assembling a new-look staff in Oxford with Constantine becoming the most recent addition - joining new tight ends coach Cody Woodiel.

Golding and Co. are officially hiring the former Miami Hurricanes tight ends coach to the same role in Oxford, according to CBS Sports.

Woodiel is coming off of a National Championship appearance with Mario Cristobal and Co. where he is now set to make his way back to the Magnolia State for the 2026 season.

The highly-respected assistant coach is originally from Hernando (Miss.) where he played his college ball at Troy before then being brought on as a graduate assistant.

Following stops at Murray State, Itawamba Community College, and Oregon, Woodiel then made the move from Eugene to Coral Gables with Cristobal.

Fast forward just years later and Woodiel will now carve out his own path where he will return to his home-state and join the Ole Miss Rebels staff for the 2026 season as the program's tight ends coach, CBS Sports confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Ole Miss is hiring Miami’s Cody Woodiel as tight ends coach and co-OC, sources tell me and @GabyUrrutia247.



Set to be a return to his home state for the Mississippi native. Has coached standout tight ends at Miami such as 2025 second-round draft pick Elijah Arroyo. pic.twitter.com/I7sD0tOxSI — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 21, 2026

Ole Miss has made a myriad of moves this offseason with the program assembling a fresh staff alongside a reloaded roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Golding and Co. have inked the No. 2 class in America with over two dozen signees making up the elite haul heading to the Magnolia State.

