Ole Miss Football Among Top Schools Offering Massive Deal to Alabama's Ty Simpson

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program emerging as one of the hottest teams in the market with double-digit signees.

Once the program's College Football Playoff run ended last week, Golding and Co. hit the ground running with the staff then landing a slew of commitments via the free agent market.

Ole Miss currently sits with a top-five class in America, but there remains work to be done in order to reload the roster heading into the 2026 season.

The staff in Oxford has kept tabs on a myriad of players searching for new homes, but it hasn't been limited to players that have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Golding and the Rebels have reportedly kept tabs on Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson amid his decision to depart Tuscaloosa a year early and enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Miami Hurricanes are monitoring Simpson's draft decision where he has until the end of this week to pull his name out of the pool and return to college.

Simpson is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns to just five interceptions in his first year as the Tide’s QB1. That included lifting Alabama to an 11-4 record and a first-round victory over Oklahoma in the 2025 College Football Playoffs.

Now, the redshirt-junior with one season of eligibility remaining is receiving lucrative offers from schools across America despite entering his name in the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to multiple reports, Simpson has received massive deals from:

- Miami Hurricanes: $6.5M

- Tennessee Volunteers: $4M

- Ole Miss Rebels: $4M.

For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program hosted five-star Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight for a visit to Oxford over the weekend where the elite signal-caller ultimately revealed a commitment to the program while in town.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, after redshirting across his lone season with Auburn, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels land their franchise quarterback with Knight having four seasons of eligibility, but remain in search of another signal-caller it appears.

Could Simpson pull his name out of the NFL Draft and go back to college amid lucrative offers rolling in? Time will tell, but it appears Ole Miss isn't afraid to enter the race with big money to spend.

