Ole Miss Football Hot Board: Three Candidates To Watch if Lane Kiffin Departs
The race for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is heating up with the Rebels decision-maker stealing headlines this fall amid a push from the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.
It's no secret the programs in Baton Rouge and Gainesville are taking a swing at Kiffin with his family checking out both cities to kick off the week, but he remains mum on the subject.
“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions. We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them,” Kiffin said on Sunday. “I don’t know why there would have been that fan narrative.
"Somebody said both fans had a narrative they thought was happening. Which, I don’t know why that would happen. Besides just fans being fans. That’s why they’re fans.
“Basically, it’s like a policy of we don’t talk about it. So we never have. So why would they think, in season, all of a sudden that would happen. That certainly didn’t come from any, (or) shouldn’t have come from anyone that’s listened to our press conferences over the years.”
If Kiffin were to depart Ole Miss for the Florida Gators or LSU Tigers, which potential candidates could move to the top of the list for the administration in Oxford?
Three Potential Candidates to Know:
No. 1: Jon Sumrall - Tulane Green Wave
If Kiffin were to depart Oxford this offseason, college football analyst Josh Pate believes the Ole Miss Rebels should pursue Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall.
"All due respect, mountains of respects, to Lane Kiffin. If I'm Ole Miss, I want you to be my head coach. But if it's not you, I'm going to be okay. I need to know sooner rather than later," Pate said.
"And I'm going to be okay because you know what I think? I think I could be very competitive with Auburn in trying to pursue Jon Sumrall. That's what I think because there aren't many places in the SEC right now that are set up better to succeed than Ole Miss."
Sumrall is the clearcut, definitive favorite for the Auburn Tigers opening as the coaching carousel heats up, but if the Rebels see Kiffin depart, he could become a candidate for the Ole Miss gig.
No. 2: Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers
The Missouri Tiger shot-caller is in the race for the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators gigs, but if the Ole Miss job were to open, he'd instantly be a name to watch.
"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks."
No. 3: Pete Golding - Ole Miss
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding would be a name to watch in the Ole Miss coaching search if Kiffin ultimately does leave Oxford.
The well-respected, sought-after figure made the move to the Magnolia State where he's improved the Rebels defense year-by-year with the administration making him the highest-paid assistant in college football.
If Kiffin were to leave Oxford, there would certainly be a growing belief that Golding could serve as the interim head coach and look to campaign for the full-time job.
As the coaching carousel heats up, and Kiffin remains the hot topic, all eyes remain on what the current Ole Miss decision-maker will do.
Will he leave Oxford for LSU or Florida? Will he remain in the Magnolia State? Time will tell.
