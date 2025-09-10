Ole Miss Football in the NFL: Checking In On The Rebels Heading Into Week 2
OXFORD, Miss. – Eighteen former Rebels played in week one, including four players making their NFL debut.
Two former Rebels, DK Metcalf and Laremy Tunsil, made big impacts on their new teams.
Metcalf joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, linking up with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
In Week 1, the Rodgers to Metcalf connection played to the tune of four receptions for 83 yards.
For Tunsil, he joins the Washington Commanders, who are coming off an NFC Championship appearance. Tunsil himself is coming off a season in which he was a Pro Bowl starter.
In the Commanders win against the Giants this week, Tunsil finished with a PFF offense grade of 79.0, seventh among tackles league-wide.
Rebels in the Pros:
#23 Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
Making his NFL debut, secured two solo tackles along with one pass defended, playing about 80% of defensive snaps in a 21-6 win against the divisional rival Giants.
#37 Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
Made his NFL debut in Week 1, carrying the ball one time for no gain in a 33-8 win against the Miami Dolphins.
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles*
Hauled in his only target, a catch for eight yards in a 24-20 win against divisional rival Dallas.
#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
Played four snaps on special teams in a 20-13 loss to the Raiders.
#6 Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
Did not play in Week one.
#1 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars
Making his Broncos debut, he hauled in three catches for 21 yards in a 20-12 win against the Tennessee Titans.
#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
Making his NFL debut, Harris secured one catch for 11 yards, as the Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21.
#18 Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
Played 14 snaps in a 27-13 win against the Lions.
#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Did not play week one.
#94 Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
Started at defensive tackle, played 25 snaps in a loss to the Colts.
#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Secured one solo tackle and one quarterback hurry in a win against the Titans.
#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Secured two tackles on special teams in week one.
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Started at tight end, hauled in two catches for twenty yards in a 41-40 comeback win against Baltimore on Sunday night.
#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
Hauled in four catches for 83 yards in a 34-32 win against the New York Jets, including this 31-yard catch and run at the end of the first quarter.
#8 Elijah Moore | WR | Cleveland Browns
Making his Bills debut, snagged one catch for three yards while also adding eight yards rushing on the day.
#92 JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
Was not active in week one.
#46 Mark Robinson | LB | New England Patriots
Played 14 snaps on special teams in week one, totaled two tackles.
#95 Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
Started at linebacker, secured five tackles, including four solo.
#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
Started at left tackle, playing all 70 offensive snaps to help lead his new team to a 21-6 victory against the New York Giants. Finished with an 84.1 PFF pass blocking grade, good for sixth in the league amongst tackles.
#33 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
Played eight defensive snaps in week one, secured one solo tackle.
#17 Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
Did not play in week one.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Made his first career start at defensive end, secured five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry.
INJURED RESERVE
Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
PRACTICE SQUAD
Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
