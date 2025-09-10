The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football in the NFL: Checking In On The Rebels Heading Into Week 2

The Rebels are well-represented at the next level, multiple key NFL stars with Ole Miss ties.

Zack Nagy

Sep 1, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

OXFORD, Miss. – Eighteen former Rebels played in week one, including four players making their NFL debut.

Two former Rebels, DK Metcalf and Laremy Tunsil, made big impacts on their new teams.

Metcalf joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, linking up with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In Week 1, the Rodgers to Metcalf connection played to the tune of four receptions for 83 yards.

For Tunsil, he joins the Washington Commanders, who are coming off an NFC Championship appearance. Tunsil himself is coming off a season in which he was a Pro Bowl starter.

In the Commanders win against the Giants this week, Tunsil finished with a PFF offense grade of 79.0, seventh among tackles league-wide.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Rebels in the Pros:

#23 Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Making his NFL debut, secured two solo tackles along with one pass defended, playing about 80% of defensive snaps in a 21-6 win against the divisional rival Giants.

#37 Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts

Made his NFL debut in Week 1, carrying the ball one time for no gain in a 33-8 win against the Miami Dolphins.

#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles*

Hauled in his only target, a catch for eight yards in a 24-20 win against divisional rival Dallas.

#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Played four snaps on special teams in a 20-13 loss to the Raiders.

#6 Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Did not play in Week one.

Jaxson Dart
Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart warming up prior to the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. / Ole Miss Athletics

#1 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars

Making his Broncos debut, he hauled in three catches for 21 yards in a 20-12 win against the Tennessee Titans.

#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Making his NFL debut, Harris secured one catch for 11 yards, as the Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21.

#18 Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

Played 14 snaps in a 27-13 win against the Lions.

#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Did not play week one.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Started at defensive tackle, played 25 snaps in a loss to the Colts.

#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Secured one solo tackle and one quarterback hurry in a win against the Titans.

#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Secured two tackles on special teams in week one.

#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Started at tight end, hauled in two catches for twenty yards in a 41-40 comeback win against Baltimore on Sunday night.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Simmons.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Hauled in four catches for 83 yards in a 34-32 win against the New York Jets, including this 31-yard catch and run at the end of the first quarter.

#8 Elijah Moore | WR | Cleveland Browns

Making his Bills debut, snagged one catch for three yards while also adding eight yards rushing on the day.

#92 JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Was not active in week one.

#46 Mark Robinson | LB | New England Patriots

Played 14 snaps on special teams in week one, totaled two tackles.

#95 Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Started at linebacker, secured five tackles, including four solo.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Started at left tackle, playing all 70 offensive snaps to help lead his new team to a 21-6 victory against the New York Giants. Finished with an 84.1 PFF pass blocking grade, good for sixth in the league amongst tackles.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

#33 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Played eight defensive snaps in week one, secured one solo tackle.

#17 Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Did not play in week one.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Made his first career start at defensive end, secured five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry.

INJURED RESERVE

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

PRACTICE SQUAD

Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks

John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins

Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts

Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts

More Ole Miss News:

The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season

Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target

Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football