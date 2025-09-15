Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Fast-Rising Mississippi Linebacker
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Oxford (Miss.) linebacker Jiyez Fleming, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Fleming made his way to campus on Saturday for the program's Southeastern Conference clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks where he received an offer from the staff.
Less than 24 hours later, the 6-foot, 218-pounder revealed a commitment to Kiffin and Co. after going public with a decision.
Fleming's offer from the Ole Miss Rebels became the first SEC offer on the sheet for Fleming with scholarships coming in from South Alabama, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, and Liberty, among others, across his prep career.
But it's the hometown program that wins out for the fast-rising defender with Fleming feeling at home during his unofficial visit at Vaught Hemingway Stadium this past weekend.
“The game was electric,” Fleming told Rivals. “Love the atmosphere, loved the fans and only good vibes and love from the coaches. I feel like the offer was the icing on the cake. Now, it’s time to work and to show all the other SEC schools why they shouldn’t have counted me out.”
The Oxford (Miss.) native plays for the local high school where Kiffin and the staff have kept tabs on in recent years.
Kiffin's son, Knox, is a quarterback for Oxford High School as he begins emerging as a name to know on the recruiting scene.
For Fleming, the opportunity to stay home was something that he couldn't pass up on.
“Just felt like that was home and so I just thought in my head that I need to go ahead and get it started and start my own brand,” Fleming said to Rivals. “The coaches showed the most love every (time). That being said, the ‘Sip is the crib. HOTTY TODDY.”
Now, the fast-rising defender joins a 2027 Recruiting Class with three total commitments where Fleming sits alongside four-star defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman and Mississippi defensive back Trae Collins.
Ole Miss is off to a quick start in next year's class with the program up to a trio of pledges as it currently stands.
