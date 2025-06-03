Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Former Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from former Hawaii defensive back Isreal Solomon, he revealed via social media.
Solomon, who began his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes during the 2023 season, made the move to Hawaii last offseason.
Now, the 6-foot, 180-pounder is Oxford bound after announcing his move to the Magnolia State for the 2025 season.
Solomon redshirted during the 2023 season under Deion Sanders and Co. prior to making the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Moving into his lone season with the Rainbow Warriors in 2024, Solomon saw limited action once again in Hawaii.
The talented defensive back out of high school rounded out his senior campaign with 45 tackles, four interceptions, five pass breakups and 2.5 sacks before his college career.
Kiffin and the Rebels placed an emphasis on the defensive backfield via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with multiple new additions making their way to campus.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during Spring Camp. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that.
“So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
Ole Miss has reeled in a trio of transfers to add to the secondary with Tavoy Feagin [Clemson], Ricky Fletcher [South Alabama] and Wydett Williams Jr. [UL-Monroe] arriving this summer.
Now, Solomon joins the retooled secondary in Oxford with the Rebels set to have a new-look unit during the 2025 season.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.