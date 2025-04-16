Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Talented Clemson Cornerback Transfer
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Clemson Tigers transfer Tavoy Feagin, he revealed via soscial media on Wednesday.
Feagin, a former four-star cornerback out of high school, spent one season under Dabo Swinney and Co. prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, he's Oxford bound with the Rebels reeling in the talented 6-foot, 180-pounder out of the Sunshine State.
Feagin redshirted during his lone season with Clemson after recording 11 defensive snaps during his first year with the program.
During his prep career, Feagin was selected as an Under Armour All-American after handling business in the Sunshine State.
He was tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 prior to heading to Clemson.
Kiffin and the Rebels knew the spring window of the Transfer Portal would be about adding talent in the secondary with Feagin quickly being the first domino to fall their way.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during Spring Camp. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that.
“So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
Ole Miss has brought in multiple new pieces in the secondary, including LSU transfer Sage Ryan.
The veteran presence has become a Swiss Army Knife in the secondary where he took reps at both cornerback and safety during his tenure in Baton Rouge.
Now, it's a fresh start for the Louisiana native after making his way to Oxford this offseason.
Ryan is looking to take his game to the next level with the chance to plug into Pete Golding's NFL-style defense.
"What brought me to Ole Miss is the family-oriented program. I knew I could come here and be the best me," Ryan said. "Pete Golding himself sold me. I know it's an NFL defense that he runs and that would prepare me for the next level."
Over four years, Ryan totaled 114 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, with five forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups and one interception.
Ryan has been in the starting lineup for four consecutive years in games against Ole Miss, including one of just two starts as a true freshman and his only start as a redshirt freshman.
So far in spring practice his experience hasn't been much different—he's still lining up against Ole Miss receivers, now he's just doing it wearing red and blue.
"It is kind of weird. I was talking to one of my buddies about that the other day. Last year going against Cayden Lee, but now I'm going against him but I'm on the same team," Ryan said. "It's been a smooth journey for me. I don't really think about it like that, I'm just a part of Ole Miss now."
