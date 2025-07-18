The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Lands Multiple Rebels on Preseason All-SEC Teams After Media Days

Lane Kiffin and Co. see four Rebels make the cut, predicted to finish seventh in the Southeastern Conference.

Zack Nagy

Oct 26, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) reacts after a tackle during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) reacts after a tackle during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the program beginning to check the final boxes ahead of the 2025 season.

This week, Kiffin was accompanied by quarterback Austin Simmons, wide receiver Cayden Lee and linebacker TJ Dottery to represent the Ole Miss program.

“I feel like we really have a very positive vibe for all the new guys that we brought in,” Lee told Rivals on Monday. “Some people may think it’s negative — who’s going to play, who’s going to do this, who’s going to do that.

"But the guys we brought in have been very good character guys. They just want the team to succeed.”

Now, the Ole Miss program is hovering around the middle of the pack in the Southeastern Conference after coming in at No. 7 in the Preseason SEC Rankings.

The Rebels also landed four players on the Preseason All-SEC Teams, according to the media in attendance.

A look into the predicted order of finish and All-SEC Teams.

The SEC Predicted Order of Finish:

School and Points

Texas: 3060
Georgia: 2957
Alabama: 2783
LSU: 2668
South Carolina: 2109
Florida: 1986
Ole Miss: 1979
Texas A&M: 1892
Tennessee: 1700
Oklahoma: 1613
Auburn: 1272
Missouri: 1170
Vanderbilt: 936
Arkansas: 764
Kentucky: 512
Mississippi State: 343

2025 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

RB – Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M

WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama

WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn

TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL - Cayden Green, Missouri

OL - DJ Campbell, Texas

OL - Austin Barber, Florida

C - Jake Slaughter, Florida

Second-Team

QB –Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

RB - Caden Durham, LSU

WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU

WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas

C - Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Third-Team

QB – Arch Manning, Texas

RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB - Jam Miller, Alabama

WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn

WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

TE - Jack Endries, Texas

OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia

OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL - Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas

C - Connor Lew, Auburn

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn

DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

DL - Colin Simmons, Texas

DL - Christian Miller, Georgia

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB - Whit Weeks, LSU

LB - CJ Allen, Georgia

DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas

DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Second-Team

DL - Caleb Banks, Florida

DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama

DL - LT Overton, Alabama

DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas

DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama

DB - Will Lee III, Texas A&M

DB - Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Third-Team

DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida

DL - Trey Moore, Texas

DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas

DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama

DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee

DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia

PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia

LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia

KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia

RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia

AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Second-Team

P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas

*PK - Trey Smack, Florida

*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida

KS - Trey Smack, Florida

RS - Barion Brown, LSU

AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU

Third-Team

*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas

*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

KS – Will Stone, Texas

RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU

*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida

*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida

* - Indicates a tie

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

