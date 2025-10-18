Ole Miss Football, Lane Kiffin Eyeing New Contract Amid Latest Coaching Carousel
The coaching carousel has begun across college football with multiple coveted programs relieving their decision-makers of duties this fall.
From the Arkansas Razorbacks letting Sam Pittman walk to the significant news of the Penn State Nittany Lions parting ways with James Franklin, the openings are stacking up across America.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will be at the forefront of the conversation this offseason with multiple openings set to be availabile.
The one that many are keeping tabs on is the Florida Gators role with head coach Billy Napier's seat hotter than ever.
Across Napier's first four seasons with the Florida program, he's pieced together a 21-23 record with the Gators where the fanbase continues calling for change in the near future.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum hopped on The Matt Barrie Show recently where he provided insight on what could ultimately lead to a decision for Kiffin moving forward.
“Comes down to a couple things,” Finebaum said. “Talked about this with Steve Spurrier Friday. He wears a visor. And he was a Steve Spurrier fan growing up. And his ex-wife’s father was the starting quarterback at Florida. Those are the only reasons I can tell you.”
“And I think a year and a half ago, Lane Kiffin let it be known that maybe he was interested, but by the time the job didn’t come around I think he was happier where he was,” Finebaum said. “It’s a conundrum, Matt, like everything that we talk about based on variable fact.”
But Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter is looking to avoid any head coaching drama in Oxford with the program eyeing a new deal for Kiffin.
“I’d love to get something done like Indiana did with Curt Cignetti (on Thursday) before the silly season starts. We’ll see,” Carter told On3 Sports.
Kiffin has begun creating a legacy in the Magnolia State where he's elevated the program to a Top-5 school in America while placing the Rebels firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation in 2025.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections
The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup
Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.