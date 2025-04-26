Ole Miss Football Linebacker Chris 'Pooh' Paul Jr. Selected in the 2025 NFL Draft
Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr. is the latest Rebel to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft after the Los Angeles Rams selected him with pick No. 172 in the fifth round.
The junior from Cordele (Ga.) began his career at Arkansas back in 2020, and following a redshirt year, spent three total seasons in Fayetteville before transferring to Oxford in the summer of 2024.
Paul Jr. has seen an exponential increase in production every year of his career, and is coming off his best season up to this point. He recorded 86 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.
Now, Paul finds himself ready to make an impact with his new program after hearing his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
A litany of NFL franchises were interested in Paul Jr., but ultimately one made the call with Paul now heading to the professional ranks.
Paul Jr. is a complete linebacker who's able to provide support in the run game while also handling business in zone or man-to-man coverage in pass defense.
His 6-foot-1, 235-pound frame makes him the perfect fit at linebacker, drawing comparisons to Zaire Franklin.
Paul will look to make an immediate impact at the next level as he has his whole collegiate career.
While he may have flown under the radar as a Day 3 selection, he can undoubtedly still make an impact.
While only time will tell how he will develop, there is a likely chance he can develop into a solid starter at the next level.
Paul Jr. was a vocal leader for the Rebels defense this past season, an will likely try to develop a similar role in in the NFL.
Overall, Paul has proven to be one of the most complete and disciplined linebackers in this year's draft, despite his seemingly low draft selection.
While you have no control over where you're drafted, you do have a say in how you perform, and for Pooh Paul Jr, he will look to breakout in the NFL.
