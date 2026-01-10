Ole Miss Football Loses Productive Cornerback to Transfer Portal Amid Roster Rebuild

Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Chris Graves Jr. will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Saturday.

Graves Jr. signed with the Ole Miss program as a Top-125 prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-10 athlete in America where he ultimately took on duties as a defensive back in college.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Florida native made his way up to Oxford as a headliner in his recruiting class with Graves Jr. emerging as a productive piece across the last three seasons.

Ole Miss shuffled players around the defensive backfield across the last two seasons, but Graves Jr. remained a strong cornerback on roster - compiling 61 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and two forced fumbles across his time with the Rebels.

Now, he's set to hit the Transfer Portal in search of a fresh start as the Ole Miss coaching staff tinkers the roster ahead of the 2026 season with a myriad of newcomers already signing to the program via the free agent market.

BREAKING: Ole Miss CB Chris Graves Jr. is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3sports



He totaled 61 tackles, 7 PD, and 2 FF in his time with the Rebels



Played over 700 snaps in 2025, allowing 0 TDshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/i7cCElxNmu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2026

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Graves joins the likes of quarterback Austin Simmons, wide receiver Winston Watkins, linebacker Jaden Yates. and cornerback Ricky Fletcher as the recent departures for the Ole Miss Rebels following the College Football Playoff.

For Yates, he signed with the Rebels last offseason via the portal after spending his first two seasons with the Marshall Thundering Herd where he emerged as one of America's top defenders in 2024.

Across his sophomore campaign, Yates compiled 115 tackles, two pass breakups and 0.5 sacks with powerhouse programs taking notice where Ole Miss landed his pledge in the Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder then spent the 2025 season in Oxford where he earned the starting role for the Rebels - totaling 55 tackles and 0.5 sacks across his lone year with the program.

Now, Yates will hit the NCAA Transfer Portal once again in search of a new home where he's tallied 181 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a sack, two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries in his career.

