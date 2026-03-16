Ole Miss Football Makes Impressive Hire To Pete Golding's Staff Amid Major Offseason

The Ole Miss Rebels have officially hired Kansas State co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson for a role on the staff in Oxford, according to Rivals' OM Spirit.

Woodson suited up for the Ole Miss Rebels across his collegiate career where he played safety from 1999-2002 as Golding and Co. continue hiring former players to join the staff in the Magnolia State.

The coveted defensive assistant was hired as Kansas State‘s co-defensive coordinator this offseason after spending three seasons at Arkansas where he has also had stops at Florida State (2020-2022), Auburn (2018-2019), and Memphis (2016-2017).

Now, after stops with multiple programs, the Ole Miss Rebels have finalized a deal with Woodson, according to Rivals' OM Spirit, for a role on the defensive staff in Oxford as Golding lands another splash hire ahead of the 2026 season.

Ole Miss is coming off of a historic season last fall with the program punching its ticket to the College Football Playoff for the first time in history.

Ole Miss is targeting Kansas State co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson for a role on its defensive staff, sources tell @CBSSports.



Before being hired at Kansas State, worked most recently for teams like Arkansas, Florida State and Auburn. pic.twitter.com/mx6TvMl4b8 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 15, 2026

“For me, it’s the smiles. It’s the memories, the laughs, and the times with those guys. The camaraderie man… they grew together," Golding reflected on in January. "They’re gonna be talking about this for a long time.

"Some of it’s gonna be what could have happened and those types of things, but they’ve made memories in that locker room that will last a lifetime. For a lot of this group coming back, there’s gonna be a chip on their shoulder.

“But also the guys that are leaving, this is a legacy of a team that’s going to be celebrated for a while. They’re gonna have to come back at some point and have a reunion and stuff like that, as far as getting together."

Ole Miss is just days away from opening Spring Camp in Oxford with Golding and Co. looking to finalize the staff amid what has become a massive offseason for the Rebels.

Now, add Woodson to the mix after making things official this weekend in the Magnolia State.

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