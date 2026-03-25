Ole Miss Football Dishes Out Offer to Fast-Rising Florida Gators Cornerback Target

Knoxville (Tenn.) four-star cornerback Xavier Bowman has seen his stock soar this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the fast-rising defensive back.

Bowman checks in as a Top-20 cornerback in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in as of late after a strong sophomore campaign for his prep squad.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder out of Tennessee has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers, Florida Gators, Indiana Hoosiers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to the growing offer sheet for Bowman after the coaching staff in Oxford made the call this week:

Bowman faces some of the toughest competition in America where he has further developed his skill set across the last handful of months.

Now, more offers are rolling in with Ole Miss emerging as the latest to make the call this offseason with the fast-rising defensive back generating significant interest.

Pete Golding and the coaching staff in Oxford are gearing up for a pivotal stretch with multiple top targets set to visit the Magnolia State across the spring and summer months.

This Weekend's Visitor: 2027 Cycle Edition

Ridgeland (Miss.) four-star safety Trae Collins will be back in Oxford this weekend for an unofficial visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the coaching staff intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

Collins, a former Ole Miss pledge, backed off of his commitment to the program last November once Lane Kiffin departed for LSU, but remains in constant communication with the Rebels staff.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Tulane Green Wave, but contenders are emerging this offseason.

I will be at ole miss march 27th @drm_12 pic.twitter.com/CtRxWYz7cw — supaman (@TraeCollins27) March 24, 2026

“I was supposed to go to Ole Miss last month but the weather was still bad there,” Collins said. “I also have visits planned for Mississippi State and I am going to Miami in April. I am also going to Purdue, Michigan, Arkansas and Georgia State in the spring.

"Then I went ahead and set up official visits to Mississippi State and Ole Miss in June, and i will set up some more later.”

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