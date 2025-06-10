Ole Miss Football Makes Major Announcement Heading into 2025 Season
OXFORD, Miss. – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be packed once again in 2025, as Ole Miss football announced a sellout of reserved seat season tickets for the second straight season.
This marks the eighth season-ticket sellout in modern Ole Miss football history.
With demand for Rebel football at an all-time high, Ole Miss has also sold out of on-campus parking passes.
SINGLE-GAME TICKET INTEREST
Single-game tickets could be made available at a later date if visiting SEC or non-conference opponents return their allotments. Please sign up here to be the first to know about single-game ticket availability.
STUDENT TICKETS
Student tickets go on sale the week of August 5 for students registered for class for the 2025 fall semester. Click here for more information on student tickets.
BOOST YOUR PRIORITY POINTS
Missed out on 2025 season tickets? Giving now can improve your standing for this postseason's ticket allotments, as well as ticket buying and seat selection for next season. Here's how you can boost your points:
Join the Pledge Per Win campaign for the 2025 season and make a pledge for every win and/or touchdown the Rebels tally this season. Join the Pledge Per campaign today!
Contributions to the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation not only directly impact Ole Miss student-athletes and create opportunities for their success, they also directly increase your priority points. Click here for more information or to contribute today.
SUPPORT THE GROVE COLLECTIVE
You can also support the Rebs by contributing to the Grove Collective, the NIL collective for Ole Miss student-athletes.
(Courtesy of Ole Miss Football Release.)
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.