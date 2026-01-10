Ole Miss Football Starting Linebacker Entering Transfer Portal in Significant Loss

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Jaden Yates will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Oxford after one season with the program, according to On3 Sports.

Yates signed with the Rebels last offseason via the portal after spending his first two seasons with the Marshall Thundering Herd where he emerged as one of America's top defenders in 2024.

Across his sophomore campaign, Yates compiled 115 tackles, two pass breakups and 0.5 sacks with powerhouse programs taking notice where Ole Miss landed his pledge in the Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder then spent the 2025 season in Oxford where he earned the starting role for the Rebels - totaling 55 tackles and 0.5 sacks across his lone year with the program.

Now, Yates will hit the NCAA Transfer Portal once again in search of a new home where he's tallied 181 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a sack, two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries in his career.

Ole Miss has seen a handful of players from the 2025 roster enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this month with quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Winston Watkins emerging as the two to know.

Watkins signed to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels as a Top-50 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-300 overall prospect - selecting Ole Miss over the likes of the Ohio State Buckyes, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among others.

In his lone season with the Rebels, Watkins recorded 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

“Winn has been great,” Ole Miss junior wide receiver Harrison Wallace III said. “You don’t really see a lot of young guys come in with the mentality that he has — just coming in and making it hard to keep him off the field. Just making plays day in and day out. You know what you’re going to get out of him every day. So, really proud of him, and he’s going to be a great player.”

Now, he departs Oxford with all signs pointing towards a reunion with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, sources indicate to Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

