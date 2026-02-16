Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Coveted Alabama Crimson Tide Defensive Target

Memphis (Tenn.) White Station edge rusher Antwan Jackson has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he gears up for a critical offseason in his recruitment.

Jackson has flown under-the-radar for much of his high school career, but a strong junior campaign catapulted his status with a myriad of Southeastern Conference programs extending offers his way.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, as his rise continues.

Jackson rounded out the 2025 season with 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven pressures, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception where he immediately piqued the interest of multiple powerhouse schools.

Now, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are squarely in the race for Jackson's commitment as his recruitment picks up amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

Ole Miss will host Jackson on an official visit to Oxford from June 5-7 with Golding and Co. getting a crack at the talented Tennessee defender.

The Rebels will continue looking to chip away at the coveted Tennessee prospect as Golding and the Rebels make their presence felt on the recruiting scene this offseason.

Ole Miss continues making its presence felt on the recruiting scene this offseason with the program eyeing an SEC flip.

The Flip Target: WR Jeremiah Douglas

Crandall (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas remains a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels despite revealing a commitment to Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores in December.

Douglas checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Commodores holding the verbal pledge, but multiple Southeastern Conference schools are intensifying their pursuits - including Ole Miss.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, SMU Mustangs, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, across his prep career with programs eyeing a flip.

Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos wearing the Rebels' uniform combination for this weekend's game against Florida. | Ole Miss Athletics

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and Kansas State Wildcats are pushing to flip the Vanderbilt pledge as he navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment.

Douglas finished the 2025 campaign with 66 receptions while logging 1,032 total yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 appearances as a junior last fall.

