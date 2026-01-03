Ole Miss Football, Miami Hurricanes Set To Host Prized Florida Gators Transfer
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are expected to host Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson for a visit to Oxford, according to CBS Sports.
Denson, viewed as a coveted defensive back in the NCAA Transfer Portal, has locked in visits to both the Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes as his process begins this month.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder was a starter at Florida across the last two seasons where he accumulated totals of 90 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception with the Gators.
Now, after a coaching change in Gainesville, the starting defender has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with the pair of College Football Playoff programs emerging as threats in his process.
Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are picking up steam for multiple targets in the Transfer Portal with visitors expected in town across the next handful of days.
Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes will take a trip to Oxford on Sunday for a visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as his process intensifies, according to On3 Sports.
Barnes has logged 139 total tackles, one sack, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles across his collegiate career with Clemson where he is now a hot commodity on the market after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Georgia signed with Clemson as a four-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he made an impact across his time with the Tigers.
Now, as his process takes shape, the Ole Miss Rebels will have Barnes in the Magnolia State on Jan. 4 for a multi-day stay following his trip to Georgia on Saturday.
Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are quickly carving out their board in the Transfer Portal with multiple visitors already lined up.
The Ole Miss Rebels have bought into what Golding is selling with the program looking to do the same in the Transfer Portal despite balancing a postseason run.
“I know some people were down at first and came here because of Kiffin,” senior defensive tackle Zxavian Harris said on Thursday.
“But after realizing how he was and when Coach Golding came in, they saw a difference in how a real head coach is supposed to be, and you’ve seen how we’ve come together.”
