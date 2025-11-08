Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Among Finalists for Elite Recruit
Brandon (Miss.) four-star running back Tyson Robinson is down to 10 schools as he narrows his focus to the contenders in his recruitment process.
Tyson, the No. 4 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top prospects in America with the Ole Miss Rebels getting in on the action early.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pounder out of the Magnolia State has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, as his recruitment explodes.
During Robinson's sophomore campaign, he led his prep squad to a 12-2 record while reaching Mississippi’s 7A title game.
He carried the ball 176 times for 1,295 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns while hauling in 42 catches for 668 yards (15.9 yards per catch) and 10 TDs.
Robinson's sophomore season quickly put his name on the map as one of the most dynamic running backs in America with the Ole Miss Rebels keeping a foot on the gas in his process.
Now, he's trimmed his list to 10 schools with Ole Miss joining the Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide, Vanderbilt Commodores, Miami Hurricanes, Arizona State Sun Devils, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas Longhorns.
Ole Miss is beginning to identify the program's priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Tigers fresh off of adding their first commitment in the class.
The Target to Know: RB Mikel Stephen
Madison (Miss.) three-star running back Mikel Stephen has narrowed his focus to five programs as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment this fall.
Stephen, a Top-50 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, across his prep career.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder has Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix with the program emerging as a serious threat in his process after entering the race this year.
Stephen was in Oxford this past spring where he once again received face-time with Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff with the Rebels swinging for the fences in this one.
But other heavy-hitters are in the race with Stephen eyeing more fall visits as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.
The Arkansas Razorbacks and Oklahoma Sooners are looking to get Stephen in town this fall for an unofficial visit along with Ole Miss pushing to get him up to Oxford for a game day check in.
This week, Stephen revealed his five finalists: Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, and Florida Gators.
Stephen announced his five finalists in a recent interview with 247Sports where the Rebels remain contenders in his process.
